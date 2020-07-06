Off-duty St. Louis sheriff's deputy fatally shoots carjacking suspect

The spokeswoman, Tracy Panus, said the suspect had some kind of weapon when minutes earlier he had carjacked a black Dodge Ram pickup from a 67-year-old man on the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant at 11111 Bellefontaine Road.

The carjacking victim and his 10-year-old grandson then began walking on the sidewalk, heading south. The fleeing pickup suddenly made a U-turn on Bellefontaine Road and headed toward the victim by going north in the southbound lanes, Panus said. The pickup veered onto the sidewalk and hit the man, Panus said. The stolen pickup apparently missed the grandson.

Panus said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The boy was not physically hurt.

The sheriff's deputy was in uniform and driving his personal vehicle south on Bellefontaine when he saw the pickup hit the man, authorities said. The pickup crashed in a yard of a home several feet from the sidewalk and the suspect ran off, Panus said. That's when the deputy ran after the man and shot him, she said.

"We don't know a lot about the shooting at this point," Panus said.