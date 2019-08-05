Officer honored for saving suicidal man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County police officer was honored by Chief Jon Belmar for helping to save a suicidal man last fall.
Back in October, police say, a man barricaded himself in the basement of his Creve Couer Township townhouse.
Upon arriving at the scene, first responders discovered the man had started a fire in the stairwell to keep them out.
Officer Aloni Benson went into the home with a hose and put out the fire.
Negotiations to get the man to come out failed, so Benson went into the basement and disarmed him.
Had Benson not put out the fire, it could have spread to other townhouses, where many elderly people lived, police said in a post on Facebook.
Benson was presented the commendation during a Police Board meeting July 17.