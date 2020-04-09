Officer injured in exchange of gunfire in St. Louis with fleeing suspect

ST. LOUIS — A Normandy police officer was injured Thursday when police exchanged gunfire with a fleeing suspect.
Normandy officers tried to pull over a vehicle about 11 a.m. that matched the description of one used in an earlier shooting in Maryland Heights, police said. The vehicle fled onto Interstate 70 and exited at Adelaide Avenue in St. Louis.
The vehicle stopped and a suspect got out who began firing at officers, officials said.
A Normandy officer suffered injuries to his face that authorities described as minor and the officer was treated at the scene. It wasn't clear if the officer suffered a graze wound or was hurt by broken glass.
The shooter, a male occupant of the vehicle, was arrested, police said, and the woman driver also was taken into custody. Both suspects are in their late 20s.
At the scene, a red Kia Optima with bullet holes in the rear sat in front of a Normandy police car. Both cars were surrounded by evidence markers.
Sandra Murray, who lives near the scene, said she heard the exchange of gunfire. Murray said she saw a person who was carrying a rifle run and hide under her neighbor's porch.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is leading the investigation.
David Carson of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
