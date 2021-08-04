Officer killed by fleeing car on McKinley Bridge before shooting

UPDATED with confirmation of officer death

VENICE, Ill. — An officer was fatally injured about 3 a.m. Wednesday on the McKinley Bridge while trying to stop a car fleeing from a nightclub in the Metro East.

Master Sgt. Michael Lewis of the Illinois State Police confirmed to the Post-Dispatch that officer has died.

The officer's name, and the department he works for, has not been released.

However, the police chief in Brooklyn said an officer for his department had been struck a car. That chief, Thomas Jeffery, declined to say anything more.

The car crashed on the bridge and was followed by shots that were fired, although police weren't releasing details if anyone was hit by gunfire.

What appeared to be a body covered by a sheet remained on the bridge hours after the crash and shooting. The Madison County coroner's office was on the scene, and the body was removed in an ambulance before 9 a.m.

State Police said authorities in St. Clair County reported an officer injured after trying to stop a car on the bridge. Early reports were that an officer was not conscious or breathing, a dispatcher said.