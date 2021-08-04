Officer killed by fleeing car on McKinley Bridge before shooting

UPDATED with confirmation of officer death
VENICE, Ill. — An officer was fatally injured about 3 a.m. Wednesday on the McKinley Bridge while trying to stop a car fleeing from a nightclub in the Metro East.
Master Sgt. Michael Lewis of the Illinois State Police confirmed to the Post-Dispatch that officer has died.
The officer's name, and the department he works for, has not been released.
However, the police chief in Brooklyn said an officer for his department had been struck a car. That chief, Thomas Jeffery, declined to say anything more.
The car crashed on the bridge and was followed by shots that were fired, although police weren't releasing details if anyone was hit by gunfire.
What appeared to be a body covered by a sheet remained on the bridge hours after the crash and shooting. The Madison County coroner's office was on the scene, and the body was removed in an ambulance before 9 a.m.
State Police said authorities in St. Clair County reported an officer injured after trying to stop a car on the bridge. Early reports were that an officer was not conscious or breathing, a dispatcher said.
Brooklyn police said the suspect's car had hit an officer. The car was described as a red Dodge Charger with temporary Illinois tags and a black front end. The Dodge was last seen heading into Missouri from the McKinley Bridge, which crosses from Illinois into the Near North Riverfront neighborhood of north St. Louis.
The incident that ended on the bridge began at Bottoms Up nightclub in Brooklyn, and police were working to obtain video footage from the bar, authorities said.
Video footage from KTVI-TV showed two passenger cars crashed on the bridge, one wedged between two police cars, and numerous evidence markers placed along the bridge span. Footage captured the sounds of numerous gunshots on the bridge.
The shots were fired about the time a black passenger car tried to run road blocks on the bridge.
Officers from several Metro East police departments were still on the scene at sunrise Wednesday, as were ambulances.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.