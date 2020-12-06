 Skip to main content
Officer shoots, kills burglary suspect in South City Sunday morning
Officer shoots, kills burglary suspect in South City Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS — A police officer searching a storage building shot and killed a burglary suspect after the man charged at him holding a screwdriver, police said.

The shooting happened Sunday morning. Police Chief John Hayden, in a briefing to the press, said police officers were searching a building in the 4400 block of Gravois. One of the officers found two suspects in the building, and one of those men charged at him while holding a screwdriver. The officer shot at the suspect several times. 

The other suspect ran, and police are still searching for him, Hayden said.

Hayden said the man who was shot later died.

The officer who fired the shots is 39 years old and has been with the department about 13 years, Hayden said.

It wasn't immediately clear which of the buildings in that block of Gravois was being burglarized; Hayden said the building was used for storage.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

