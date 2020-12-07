 Skip to main content
Officer shoots, kills burglary suspect in south St. Louis
UPDATED at 2:30 p.m. Monday with the name of the man who was killed and other details.

ST. LOUIS — A police officer searching a storage building Sunday shot and killed a 28-year-old burglary suspect after the man charged at the officer while holding a screwdriver, police said.

The man, identified Monday as Mark Brewer, of the 5700 block of Finkman Street in St. Louis, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 5:40 a.m. Sunday inside the building in the 4400 block of Gravois Avenue, police said.

Police Chief John Hayden, in a briefing to the press shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, said officers were responding to a reported burglary at the storage facility, which is near the intersection with Taft Avenue. 

Officers heard what appeared to be power tools being used inside the building, Hayden said. 

Police were searching the building when an officer confronted two suspects, he said. 

One of the suspects ignored verbal commands and charged at the officer while holding a screwdriver, Hayden said. The officer shot at the suspect several times.  

The other suspect ran and police are still searching for him, Hayden said.

The officer who fired the shots is 41 years old and has been with the department about 13 years, Hayden said.

The storage facility "has a history of burglaries occurring" there, he said.

The building has been used as a storage facility since 2016, according to city property records.

A person registered as the owner of the building could not be reached for comment. 

Police shootings in the St. Louis area in 2020

These are the incidents of police officer-involved shootings in the St. Louis area during 2020.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story identified the officer who fired the shots as being 39 years old, based on information provided by police. 

