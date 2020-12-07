Officer shoots, kills burglary suspect in south St. Louis

UPDATED at 2:30 p.m. Monday with the name of the man who was killed and other details.

ST. LOUIS — A police officer searching a storage building Sunday shot and killed a 28-year-old burglary suspect after the man charged at the officer while holding a screwdriver, police said.

The man, identified Monday as Mark Brewer, of the 5700 block of Finkman Street in St. Louis, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 5:40 a.m. Sunday inside the building in the 4400 block of Gravois Avenue, police said.

Police Chief John Hayden, in a briefing to the press shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, said officers were responding to a reported burglary at the storage facility, which is near the intersection with Taft Avenue.

Officers heard what appeared to be power tools being used inside the building, Hayden said.

Police were searching the building when an officer confronted two suspects, he said.

One of the suspects ignored verbal commands and charged at the officer while holding a screwdriver, Hayden said. The officer shot at the suspect several times.

The other suspect ran and police are still searching for him, Hayden said.