A police officer Sunday morning shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at the officer, said the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police Chief Hayden, in a briefing, said that two police officers tried to pull a car over for a traffic violation near North Florissant and St. Louis avenues about 5 a.m., but the car sped away. Near the 1200 block of Clinton, the car crashed and the driver ran. Officers caught up with the man in the 1200 block of Clinton.

The suspect, whose age was not released, had his hand in his pocket, and refused to take it out of his pocket, Hayden said. An officer tried to tase the man, but was unsuccessful; Hayden didn't describe why the tasing didn't work. 

The chief said the suspect then pulled a weapon from his pocket and pointed it at the officer, who fired several times, hitting the man in the torso. Hayden said the suspect didn't shoot at officers.

Hayden said the suspect died at a hospital.

Police recovered a loaded 9 mm pistol at the scene of the shooting, and found two types of suspected drugs in the car, Hayden said. 

The officer who shot the man has 13 years of experience with the police department and is 31 years old. The other officer is 28 and has been with the department for three years. 

The Force Investigation Unit is investigating the shooting.

A department spokeswoman said police would not release more details on the shooting Sunday.

