Officer struck by car before fatally shooting suspect at Chesterfield outlet mall

CHESTERFIELD — A man attempting to flee police in a stolen car Tuesday at an outlet mall parking lot struck an officer, throwing him onto the hood, before the officer recovered to shoot and kill the driver, authorities said.

The man was one of four suspects who attempted to flee after police were called to the mall around 1 p.m. about a suspicious person, according to Chesterfield police Sgt. Keith Rider.

At least one of the suspects hopped into the car and burst forward, striking the officer. The driver then shifted into reverse and struck a second suspect who was behind it, Rider said.

The officer then fired at the driver. The officer, who hasn't been identified, was taken to a hospital for evaluation. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, Rider said.

The three other suspects were taken into custody. The extent of the injuries to the suspect who was struck by the car was not immediately clear.

None of the four men have been identified.

Rider said the car the suspect drove had been reported as stolen.

A portion of the parking lot, which faces Highway 40 (Interstate 64), was blocked off by police. The main shopping area at the mall did not appear to be disrupted.