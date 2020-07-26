Officers injured early Sunday morning after man fires at police vehicles

ST. LOUIS — Three officers were injured early Sunday morning after a man fired at police vehicles, according to police reports.

Peter Webb, 23, was charged Sunday with three counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of resisting, police said.

A little after 1 a.m. Sunday morning, officers were at the Crown Mart gas station at 1515 North 13th Street. Officers said that Webb drove past, and fired at a police vehicle.

A 49-year-old officer pursued the vehicle as Webb allegedly continued firing, with bullets hitting the officer's car. At the intersection of South 14th and Chouteau Avenue the fleeing car hit the officer's car, and then a traffic light.

Webb allegedly tried to run away, but two officers arrested him.

One of the officers who arrested Webb suffered a shrapnel wound to the elbow. The other injured his knee while arrested him, officers said. Both were treated and released from a hospital.

Officers said they found a sawed-off shotgun was found in Webb's car.

The officer who pursued the man's car had head injuries from the accident, but didn't seek treatment.

"We're very alarmed at the almost nonstop violence in St. Louis," said Jeff Roorda, business manager of the St. Louis Police Officers Association.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.