ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Several officers on Tuesday were recognized for lifesaving actions after two St. Louis police officers were shot in Ferguson last year.

The awards, presented during the St. Louis County Police Board of Commissioners meeting, were for the officers' actions after a Jan. 26, 2022, shooting following a St. Louis police pursuit.

The chase went into St. Louis County and ended in a crash at West Florissant

Avenue and Lang Drive in Ferguson.

Capt. Bradley Kelling on Tuesday said the seven St. Louis County officers who responded to assist the city saved the lives of two officers who had both been shot as the suspects tried to run away.

St. Louis police Officer Colin Ledbetter’s heart stopped, and he underwent hours of emergency surgeries. The other officer, Nathan Spiess, was shot in the leg and also hospitalized.

Kellings said officers Joseph Dawkins and Andrew Huskey applied a tourniquet and carried Ledbetter to an ambulance. Officer Christopher O’Fallon applied a second tourniquet.

Officers Jacob Myers and Michael Conley applied tourniquets to Spiess, with help from Officer James Borzillo and Officer Andrew McCune.

“Because of the officers’ quick thinking, training and their willingness to put themselves in harm’s way to protect their fellow brother officers, we are honored Officers Ledbetter and Spiess are here today,” Kelling said.

Both LedBetter and Spiess attended the meeting and stood with the county officers as they received their awards.