Officials identify 14-year-old boy fatally shot in Florissant
FLORISSANT — The St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a teenage boy fatally shot Saturday as Harlem Moore, 14, of the 6200 block of Madison Avenue in Berkeley.

Police said they have arrested Harlem's 15-year-old cousin in the killing and have referred the case to St. Louis County juvenile court. Police say the teen fatally shot Harlem during an argument about 8:15 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 1400 block of Waterford Drive. 

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Harlem dead of a single gunshot wound. Police have released no other details about the incident.

Children in St. Louis City city have been killed at 10 times the national rate for decades, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of FBI homicide data.

