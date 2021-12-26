Officials identify man killed in a double shooting in Wellston

WELLSTON — A man was killed early Friday after a shooting in north St. Louis County.

Officials with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said police were called around 1:30 a.m. Friday to the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Ogden Avenue in Wellston and found a man dead and another in critical condition.

The Major Case Squad said Sunday that the victim was Derrick Brookfield, 58, of the 5000 block of Terry Avenue. Investigators said the other victim remains hospitalized.

Investigators are looking for a brown sedan as a vehicle of interest in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Updated Sunday, Dec. 26, with the victim's identification.