 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Officials identify man killed in a double shooting in Wellston
0 comments

Officials identify man killed in a double shooting in Wellston

  • 0
Wellston vehicle of interest

Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis

WELLSTON — A man was killed early Friday after a shooting in north St. Louis County.

Officials with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said police were called around 1:30 a.m. Friday to the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Ogden Avenue in Wellston and found a man dead and another in critical condition.

The Major Case Squad said Sunday that the victim was Derrick Brookfield, 58, of the 5000 block of Terry Avenue. Investigators said the other victim remains hospitalized.

Investigators are looking for a brown sedan as a vehicle of interest in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Updated Sunday, Dec. 26, with the victim's identification.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sights and sounds from St. Charles Christmas Traditions

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News