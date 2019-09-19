UPDATED at 2 p.m. with identity of victim
A man died in an industrial accident in O'Fallon, Missouri, early Thursday morning.
Kenneth Atchison, 36, of St. Clair, Mo. is the second worker to die in an industrial accident in the St. Louis area since Tuesday, when crane oiler Shawn Pritchett was fatally hit and pinned by a crane in Shrewsbury.
The man who died worked at R&R Contracting Inc., at 818 Lone Star Drive in O'Fallon.
Workers arriving at the company about 6:30 a.m. Thursday found their co-worker unresponsive. They called 911. O'Fallon Police Officer Tony Michalka said police and paramedics arrived, and Atchison was pronounced dead at the scene.
Michalka said he didn't know the victim's job at the business. He said investigators are still working to determine what happened and he would provide updates later. R&R's website says it is a supplier of portable toilets.
