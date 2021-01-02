 Skip to main content
Officials identify man who died in I-255 crash in Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE — A Swansea man who died on Interstate 255 was identified on Saturday by officials.

The man was 38-year-old Colt J. Hoffarth, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Hoffarth was walking north on the shoulder of the interstate at around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, attempting to warn motorists of a nearby crash, according to the Illinois State Police. A Chrysler went out of control and struck Hoffarth, who was fatally wounded.

