Officials identify three victims of a fatal crash in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The victims of the fiery crash in St. Charles County that killed three and injured one last Monday night have been identified.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that the car's driver, Keshaun A. Wade, 19, died at the scene, along with Antione S. Wade, 21, and Rashad D. Hill, 22.

Mark A. Miller, 28, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

All of the victims were residents of St. Louis.

Troy police said at the time that the car, a 2019 Chrysler 300, was seen weaving in and out of traffic at speeds topping 130 mph while going southbound on Highway 61.

The car was chased first by a state trooper and then by a Troy police officer before it ran off the road and hit a guardrail near the I-70 exit. The car burst into flames, which caused a delay in identifying the victims.

Troopers said one of the victims had not been wearing a seat belt. It is unclear whether the others were.