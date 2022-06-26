 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Officials identify two killed in Pine Lawn

  • 0

PINE LAWN — Two men were shot to death in Pine Lawn Friday night.

North County Police Cooperative officers found the men in the 4500 block of Hamilton Avenue around 7:15 p.m. They were later pronounced dead.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the incident.

On Sunday, Major Case Squad identified the victims as Jacob Pierce, 19, of Arnold, and Markco Willingham, 24, of St. Louis.

Detectives are no longer looking for a car they said Saturday they wanted to find. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

