Officials identify two killed in Pine Lawn

PINE LAWN — Two men were shot to death in Pine Lawn Friday night.

North County Police Cooperative officers found the men in the 4500 block of Hamilton Avenue around 7:15 p.m. They were later pronounced dead.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the incident.

On Sunday, Major Case Squad identified the victims as Jacob Pierce, 19, of Arnold, and Markco Willingham, 24, of St. Louis.

Detectives are no longer looking for a car they said Saturday they wanted to find.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.