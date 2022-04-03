Officials release name of man killed in head-on collision in Jennings

JENNINGS — A head-on collision Friday night here killed a man and sent two other people to the hospital.

St. Louis County Police on Sunday identified the man who died as Joseph Johnson, 26, of the 2000 block of Retford Drive in Florissant.

Police said they were called just after 11 p.m. Friday to Lucas and Hunt Road and Hord Avenue.

Officers determined a 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer was eastbound on Lucas and Hunt when it crossed over the center line and collided with a westbound 2008 BMW X3.

Johnson, a passenger in the Lancer, died at the scene of the crash. The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the BMW was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Updated at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 3, with the victim's name.