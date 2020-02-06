Officials: St. Louis-area murder suspect found on Ark. property owned by lifelong friend

"It's my thought he slept there at night to keep from being surprised," Evans said.

Coyne said officers saw the tarp about 80 yards from an airplane hangar. When they were six to eight feet from the tarp, "the tarp moves and he pops up out of the tarp, puts the gun to his head and shoots himself," Coyne said.

"It took him a couple of pulls to get to a round," Coyne added.

Bill Sadler, a spokesman with Arkansas State Police, confirmed that Kempf shot himself.

The sheriff and deputy coroner of Marion County said police never fired a shot.

Spenner has owned the property since 1988. Neighbors said he would fly in and out of the air strip on trips to and from St. Louis.

Despite the airplane hangar and Spenner's pilot's license, Evans said there was no plane in the hangar; he said police in Missouri informed Arkansas authorities that Spenner had driven Kempf to Arkansas by vehicle. Evans said no one besides Kempf was on the property when they found him.