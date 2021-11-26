Officials: Thanksgiving house fire injuring occupant, firefighter was intentionally set

ST. LOUIS — Fire officials said an intentionally set house fire on Thursday caused a person to be sent to the hospital and a firefighter to suffer minor burns.

St. Louis Fire Department Capt. Garon Mosby said crews responded around 6:16 p.m. to a two-story home the 1200 block of Auburt Avenue in the city's Fountain Park neighborhood.

There, they found fires on both floors and an adult occupant, who was sent to an area hospital in serious condition.

A St. Louis firefighter was also injured during the course of the incident. He experienced minor burns and was treated at a hospital and released, Mosby said.

Mosby confirmed Friday that investigators believed the fire was intentionally set. No other details were immediately available.

The investigation continues.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Black Friday offer: 99 cents for 3 months