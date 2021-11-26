 Skip to main content
Officials: Thanksgiving house fire injuring occupant, firefighter was intentionally set
ST. LOUIS — Fire officials said an intentionally set house fire on Thursday caused a person to be sent to the hospital and a firefighter to suffer minor burns.

St. Louis Fire Department Capt. Garon Mosby said crews responded around 6:16 p.m. to a two-story home the 1200 block of Auburt Avenue in the city's Fountain Park neighborhood.

Firefighters spray water on the first floor of a first alarm house fire at the 1200 block of Aubert Avenue near the Fountain Park neighborhood of St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. One person and one dog were rescued from the house and one fire fighter was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

There, they found fires on both floors and an adult occupant, who was sent to an area hospital in serious condition.

A St. Louis firefighter was also injured during the course of the incident. He experienced minor burns and was treated at a hospital and released, Mosby said.

Firefighters spray water on the first floor of a first alarm house fire at the 1200 block of Aubert Avenue near the Fountain Park neighborhood of St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. One person and one dog were rescued from the house and one fire fighter was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

Mosby confirmed Friday that investigators believed the fire was intentionally set. No other details were immediately available.

The investigation continues.

