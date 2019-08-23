A fugitive Oklahoma couple fleeing abuse charges after the death of one of their five children was arrested Friday morning in south St. Louis by U.S. marshals.
Hakim Mustafa Moore, 27, and Robin Alexander, 29, were found at a home in the 3500 block of Oregon Avenue in south St. Louis, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
The couple had with them their fifth child, a newborn, the service said. The child was found safe and was placed in the custody of the St. Louis police department's juvenile division Friday.
The couple fled an arrest warrant issued June 10 in Jackson County, Oklahoma, on charges of child abuse, child neglect and enabling child neglect, involving their five children.
One of the children was found dead. Three were hospitalized in critical condition in July.
The U.S. Marshals Service had announced in early July that it believed the couple was hiding in St. Louis. The service offered up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to their arrest.
The 3500 block of Oregon Avenue is in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood.