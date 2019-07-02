St. Louis police are searching for an Oklahoma man and woman facing child abuse charges after the death of one of their five children.
Police in Oklahoma believe Hakim Mustafa Moore, 27, and Robin Alexander, 29, fled to St. Louis to escape prosecution.
A "failure to appear" warrant was issued June 10 in Jackson County, Oklahoma, for the couple on charges of child abuse, child neglect and enabling child neglect involving their five children.
One of the children was found dead. Three are hospitalized in critical condition. The location and condition of the fifth child, who was born in a hotel room, are unknown, according to the investigation by Altus, Oklahoma police.
Photos provided by police are at least five years old, so Moore and Alexander may have since changed their appearances.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 866-371-8477.