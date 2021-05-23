Oklahoma man 'reportedly suicidal' is dead after shootout with Troy, Ill., police

TROY, ILL. — An apparently suicidal Oklahoma man firing a gun into the air at a gas station in Troy, Ill., is dead after a shootout Saturday night with police.

Kody Waters, 31, of Dewey, Okla., was killed. Police said they are unsure whether the officer’s gunshots or shots from Waters’ own gun caused his death.

Troy police officers responded to a call at 7 p.m. about an "active shooter" in the parking lot of TA Travel Center gas station, 819 Edwardsville Road, according to a press release from the Illinois State Police. The man was “reportedly suicidal and was actively discharging a firearm into the air.”

When the first Troy officer arrived, Waters was still firing a gun into the air.

“In fear for his life and the life of other patrons, the officer fired seven shots in the direction of Waters,” the press release stated. “At this time in the investigation, it is unknown if the officer’s gunfire struck Waters or if Waters shot himself with the firearm he was in possession of during this incident.”

Officers rendered aid to Waters, police said. The coroner’s office pronounced him dead at the scene at 9:10 p.m.