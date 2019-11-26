FLORISSANT — A two-term member of the Florissant City Council resigned Monday after it was revealed he had a felony conviction from 20 years ago.
According to Florissant Mayor Tim Lowery’s office, Ward 2 Council member Timothy M. Jones submitted a brief letter explaining his decision to step down after consulting with a city attorney.
Under state law, felons cannot hold elective office.
Court records show Jones, 52, was convicted of driving while intoxicated in St. Charles County in 1999. He received a four-year sentence that was suspended in exchange for him serving 120 days in a shock incarceration program operated by the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Jones, who was serving his second, three-year term, could not be reached for comment. He was seeking a third term in April, the mayor’s office said.
Jones has been the focus of controversy since joining the council in 2014.
In July, Jones was the subject of a video that went viral on social media, showing him cursing at a teenager and threatening to call the police over a dent in his car.
The teen in the video demonstrates that his car door is several inches past where the dent on Jones’ car is.
In 2014, Jones was arrested on a charge of patronizing prostitution. Despite calls to step down, Jones stayed in office.
The mayor has the ability to appoint a replacement for Jones to serve out the remainder of the term, but no decision has been made.