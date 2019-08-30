OLIVETTE — The FBI is helping the Olivette Police Department investigate a religious hate crime, according to Olivette Police Chief David Wolf.
On Aug. 24, Wolf says, police received a call about vandalism in the Oak Estates neighborhood shortly after 6 a.m.
Police arrived and found a severed pig's head on the front porch of a home, Wolf said, as well as areas that had been spray-painted. Wolf declined to say what messages the spray-painting conveyed.
The intent is key, being a pig's head is significant because pork is offensive to some religions, according to Karen Aroesty, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League.
No one is in custody, and police are continuing to investigate as well as work with the Anti-Defamation League and the Jewish Federation of St. Louis.