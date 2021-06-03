Olivette teen fatally shot in St. Louis Place neighborhood

UPDATED at 1:45 p.m. Thursday with more information on the victim.
ST. LOUIS — Police have identified a teenager shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the city's St. Louis Place neighborhood as Ethan Sandhu of Olivette.
Police were called just before 3 p.m. to North 22nd and University streets for a report of a shooting. There they found Sandhu, 18, fatally shot inside a vehicle.
Sandhu lived in the the 700 block of Gralee Lane in Olivette. Police have no suspects in his killing.
Sandhu's father declined comment Thursday.
The Post-Dispatch interviewed Sandhu and his father last year about Sandhu's discrimination lawsuit against the Rockwood School District. Sandhu, a former Eureka High School student, had accused the district and two principals of mishandling his mental health crisis related to discipline over his interactions with a classmate.
