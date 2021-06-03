 Skip to main content
Olivette teen fatally shot in St. Louis Place neighborhood
UPDATED at 1:45 p.m. Thursday with more information on the victim.

ST. LOUIS — Police have identified a teenager shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the city's St. Louis Place neighborhood as Ethan Sandhu of Olivette.

Police were called just before 3 p.m. to North 22nd and University streets for a report of a shooting. There they found Sandhu, 18, fatally shot inside a vehicle. 

Sandhu lived in the the 700 block of Gralee Lane in Olivette. Police have no suspects in his killing.

Sandhu's father declined comment Thursday.

Ethan Sandhu

Ethan Sandhu sued the Rockwood School District in September 2020 alleging racial, gender and mental health discrimination. (Family photo)

The Post-Dispatch interviewed Sandhu and his father last year about Sandhu's discrimination lawsuit against the Rockwood School District. Sandhu, a former Eureka High School student, had accused the district and two principals of mishandling his mental health crisis related to discipline over his interactions with a classmate.

