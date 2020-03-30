Once sentenced to life for his wife's murder, Russell Faria to get $2 million to settle lawsuit against police

Faria's lawsuit, filed in 2016, claimed that he was arrested without probable cause and that police fabricated evidence and failed to investigate Hupp, who was the more obvious suspect. Lawyers for police have denied that and are not going to admit wrongdoing in the settlement, which is for the limits of the insurance policy, Faria's lawyers said.

Faria returned home on Dec. 27, 2011 to find his wife dead. She had been stabbed an estimated 55 times. She was dying of cancer at the time.

Although he had four alibi witnesses backed by store and restaurant receipts and surveillance cameras, he was arrested and charged with murder. Then-Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Leah Askey argued that either his alibi witnesses were in on the crime or Faria had time to kill his wife and shower before calling 911. Faria’s lawyers said there was insufficient evidence to make either claim.

One of the jurors who convicted Faria told the Post-Dispatch that the jury was not 100% convinced of his guilt but knew the case would be appealed.

Hupp was the last known person to see Betsy Faria alive and had been named the new beneficiary of a $150,000 life insurance policy days before Faria’s murder.