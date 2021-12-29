One arrested in fatal shooting of Illinois sheriff's deputy after two-state manhunt

Updated at 2:20 p.m. with more information about the search.
ST. PETERS — Authorities arrested one person Wednesday after a two-state manhunt to find the person suspected of fatally shooting an Illinois sheriff's deputy and carjacking and shooting a man here.
Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Todd Ringle said officials had arrested one person in connection with the death of the deputy, around 1:30 p.m. in a home near Carlyle, a Clinton County town about an hour's drive east of St. Louis. No other suspect was being sought, he added.
The same man is also suspected of shooting and carjacking a man at a gas station in St. Peters around 7 a.m. Wednesday, a local police spokeswoman said.
The search started just after 5 a.m. along Interstate 64 in Wayne County, Illinois, about an hour east of Carlyle, when a local law enforcement officer arrived to help Deputy Sean Riley with a call for a "motorist assist" and found Riley dead and his squad car missing, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.
Authorities later found the police car abandoned on I-64.
Roughly two hours later, a man carjacked and shot a driver at the QuikTrip at 391 Main Street in St. Peters.
The man then drove away and was later spotted on surveillance video in O'Fallon, Missouri, in a white Nissan Titan truck with a Missouri license plate.
The man then appeared to head back into Illinois. The Highland-Pierron Fire Department in Madison County posted on Facebook late Wednesday morning cautioning residents to lock their doors and stay inside.
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office in Illinois also warned residents to lock their doors and watch for two men previously traveling in a tan Ford SUV who were considered "armed and dangerous."
About 1:30 p.m., dozens of law enforcement vehicles were gathered outside a home near Carlyle, as shown on video footage from KTVI Fox 2's SkyFox helicopter.
St. Peters police described the man they were searching for as a white male, wearing a light gray hoodie, backpack and black shoes. Authorities have not released his name.
The man who was shot and carjacked in St. Peters was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.
Area agencies, including Indiana troopers, were escorting the Illinois deputy's body to the morgue in Evansville around 9:30 a.m., Ringle said.