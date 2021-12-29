One arrested in fatal shooting of Illinois sheriff's deputy after two-state manhunt

Updated at 2:20 p.m. with more information about the search.

ST. PETERS — Authorities arrested one person Wednesday after a two-state manhunt to find the person suspected of fatally shooting an Illinois sheriff's deputy and carjacking and shooting a man here.

Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Todd Ringle said officials had arrested one person in connection with the death of the deputy, around 1:30 p.m. in a home near Carlyle, a Clinton County town about an hour's drive east of St. Louis. No other suspect was being sought, he added.

The same man is also suspected of shooting and carjacking a man at a gas station in St. Peters around 7 a.m. Wednesday, a local police spokeswoman said.

The search started just after 5 a.m. along Interstate 64 in Wayne County, Illinois, about an hour east of Carlyle, when a local law enforcement officer arrived to help Deputy Sean Riley with a call for a "motorist assist" and found Riley dead and his squad car missing, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

Authorities later found the police car abandoned on I-64.