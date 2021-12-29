 Skip to main content
One arrested in fatal shooting of Illinois sheriff's deputy after two-state manhunt
One arrested in fatal shooting of Illinois sheriff's deputy after two-state manhunt

QuikTrip St. Peters scene 1

A tractor trailer is stopped behind police tape as law enforcement investigate the scene of a carjacking and shooting at a QuikTrip in St. Peters, on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Officials believe the suspect was the same person who fatally shot a sheriff's deputy in Wayne County, Illinois, earlier Wednesday, a St. Peters police spokesperson said. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

Updated at 2:20 p.m. with more information about the search. 

ST. PETERS — Authorities arrested one person Wednesday after a two-state manhunt to find the person suspected of fatally shooting an Illinois sheriff's deputy and carjacking and shooting a man here.

Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Todd Ringle said officials had arrested one person in connection with the death of the deputy, around 1:30 p.m. in a home near Carlyle, a Clinton County town about an hour's drive east of St. Louis. No other suspect was being sought, he added.

The body of Sean Riley departs Evansville

Law enforcement officers salute as fallen Wayne County Illinois sheriff's deputy Sean Riley is placed in a vehicle at the Vanderburgh County Coroner in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 29, 2021. He was transported to the Vanderburgh County Coroner after he was reportedly shot and killed in the line of duty and found along Interstate 64 according to police. Riley was being transported back to Illinois. Photo by MaCabe Brown, the Courier & Press

The same man is also suspected of shooting and carjacking a man at a gas station in St. Peters around 7 a.m. Wednesday, a local police spokeswoman said. 

The search started just after 5 a.m. along Interstate 64 in Wayne County, Illinois, about an hour east of Carlyle, when a local law enforcement officer arrived to help Deputy Sean Riley with a call for a "motorist assist" and found Riley dead and his squad car missing, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. 

Authorities later found the police car abandoned on I-64. 

Sean Riley Wayne County Sheriffs Dept

Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley was found dead after a traffic stop on I-64 in eastern Illinois, early Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. His death led to a two-state manhunt, and a carjacking and shooting in St. Peters.

Roughly two hours later, a man carjacked and shot a driver at the QuikTrip at 391 Main Street in St. Peters. 

The man then drove away and was later spotted on surveillance video in O'Fallon, Missouri, in a white Nissan Titan truck with a Missouri license plate.

The man then appeared to head back into Illinois. The Highland-Pierron Fire Department in Madison County posted on Facebook late Wednesday morning cautioning residents to lock their doors and stay inside.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office in Illinois also warned residents to lock their doors and watch for two men previously traveling in a tan Ford SUV who were considered "armed and dangerous." 

About 1:30 p.m., dozens of law enforcement vehicles were gathered outside a home near Carlyle, as shown on video footage from KTVI Fox 2's SkyFox helicopter. 

Illinois house surrounded

An image from a FOX2 helicopter shows a house surrounded by law enforcement on Beaver Road northwest of Carlyle, IL, on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. The situation happened during a two-state manhunt for suspects after an Illinois sheriff's deputy was shot and killed, multiple carjackings, and a shooting in St. Peters, Mo.
Manhunt for suspect in fatal officer shooting

Police released this surveillance photo of a man suspected in a carjacking and fatal shooting of an Illinois sheriff's deputy at a QuikTrip in downtown St. Peters on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (Credit: St. Peters Police Department)

St. Peters police described the man they were searching for as a white male, wearing a light gray hoodie, backpack and black shoes. Authorities have not released his name. 

The man who was shot and carjacked in St. Peters was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Area agencies, including Indiana troopers, were escorting the Illinois deputy's body to the morgue in Evansville around 9:30 a.m., Ringle said. 

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of our loved Deputy Sean Riley," the statement said. 

