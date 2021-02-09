One dead after being hit by train in Dutchtown

ST. LOUIS — A man died after being hit by a train in the Dutchtown neighborhood on Tuesday night, St. Louis police said.

The unidentified man was standing or walking on the tracks when he was hit by the train at South 38th and Delor streets about 8:45 p.m. Police said the victim died at the scene.

St. Louis police officer Michelle Woodling said an Amtrak train hit the man.

St. Louis police did not release any additional information, including why the man was on the tracks.

Marc Magliari, a spokesman for Amtrak, said the train was heading to San Antonio. There were 72 passengers and crew on board. None of them was hurt, Magliari said.

He said the train was delayed about two hours and 20 minutes.

