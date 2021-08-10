One dead after crash on I-170 in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — One person was dead after a crash on northbound Interstate 170 near Scudder Road, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened shortly before 4:30 p.m., state troopers said.

As of 5 p.m., all northbound traffic on the highway near the crash was being diverted at Scudder Road.

Police have not yet provided information on the victim or what caused the crash.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

