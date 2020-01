ST. LOUIS — A woman is dead after a car crashed into parked vehicles around 4 a.m. Wednesday. Police arrived to the scene in the 4600 block of Page Boulevard and found the driver deceased.

The woman, driving a 2009 Ford Escape, was westbound on Page at a high rate of speed, police said. Her car struck a Toyota Sequoia and pushed it into a Honda Accord. The other two cars were unoccupied.