One dead after fiery crash in Near North Riverfront neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An unidentified person died Sunday morning after crashing a car into a building in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicated the driver was headed north on North Broadway early Sunday when the driver veered right, left the road, crossed over Branch Street and hit the building, in the 3100 block of North Broadway.

The vehicle, a Nissan sedan, caught fire and was completely incinerated, police said. When authorities showed up and extinguished the fire, they found the driver inside and pronounced them dead at the scene. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

