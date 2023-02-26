ST. LOUIS — One person died in a fire Saturday night at an apartment building in the Greater Ville neighborhood, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.

On Saturday evening the department responded to a fire in a two-story, four-family building in the 4600 block of Greer Avenue. One person was rescued from the building.

On Sunday the department reported that one person had been found dead.

As of Sunday afternoon, the cause of the fire was still under investigation, according to a department spokesman.