One dead after shooting near Ameristar Casino in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES — One person is dead and another was taken to a hospital after a shooting near the Ameristar Casino Saturday afternoon.

Lt. Thomas Wilkison of St. Charles police said officers were called to a shooting at the 100 block of Ameristar Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. 

Police found one person dead and another person was transported to a hospital. Their condition was not immediately available.

Wilkison said police believe they know the identity of the shooter and were actively searching for him as of shortly before 6 p.m. He said more information should be released later in the evening. 

Police line tape
Deb Peterson
