One dead after single-car crash near Tower Grove Park, Missouri Botanical Garden

ST. LOUIS — A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash at Tower Grove Park early Sunday.
Officers responded just before 5 a.m. to the intersection of Tower Grove and Magnolia Avenues near the Missouri Botanical Garden to a call of a crash, St. Louis police said.
One person was pronounced dead on scene. Police released few details about the crash on Sunday morning.
More information will be added when it becomes available.
