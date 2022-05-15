 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One dead after single-car crash near Tower Grove Park, Missouri Botanical Garden

ST. LOUIS — A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash at Tower Grove Park early Sunday.

Officers responded just before 5 a.m. to the intersection of Tower Grove and Magnolia Avenues near the Missouri Botanical Garden to a call of a crash, St. Louis police said.

One person was pronounced dead on scene. Police released few details about the crash on Sunday morning.

More information will be added when it becomes available.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

