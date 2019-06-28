FLORISSANT • A 71-year-old man is dead after an altercation in a liquor store parking lot, police said.
Richard Poehlein of Florissant died of his injuries Tuesday, two days after the fight with another 71-year-old man outside Spirits Plus 2 at 3803 Vaile Ave.
St. Louis County police officers were called to the store just after 5 p.m. Sunday for a reported assault. The two men knew each other and had a personal dispute, police said. They did not have weapons.
Poehlein was taken to a hospital with a head injury. The second man was released at the scene.
The St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.