One dead after two-vehicle crash in Jennings
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Jennings

JENNINGS — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Jennings. 

Police responded just after 8 p.m. to Jennings Station Road and Lewis and Clark Boulevard for a report of a crash with injuries. 

A man driving a Pontiac Grand Prix hit a GMC van at the intersection, police say.

The Pontiac driver was pronounced dead at a hospital. Two occupants of the GMC van, both men, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

