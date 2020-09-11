One dead after two-vehicle crash in Jennings

JENNINGS — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Jennings.
Police responded just after 8 p.m. to Jennings Station Road and Lewis and Clark Boulevard for a report of a crash with injuries.
A man driving a Pontiac Grand Prix hit a GMC van at the intersection, police say.
The Pontiac driver was pronounced dead at a hospital. Two occupants of the GMC van, both men, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
