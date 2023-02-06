MOLINE ACRES — State troopers say one person died after a two-vehicle crash on Monday.
The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Twill Court and Highway 367, according to Cpl. Logan Bolton of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
No other injuries have been reported.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available. Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this report.
From staff reports
