One dead, another critically in metro-east plane crash

ST. JACOB — One man is dead and another critically injured after their airplane crashed Saturday morning just moments after taking off from St. Louis Metro East Airport, according to police.

Illinois State Police said a white Piper Comanche 250 took off around 11:40 a.m. and lost altitude, crashing moments later on Keck Road just west of Illinois Route 4.

The plane's pilot, Edwardsville resident Buck E. Martin, 39, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

His co-pilot, 60-year-old Robert L. Binger from Lake City, Florida, died at the scene of the crash.

Additional information, including the cause of the crash, was not immediately released.

