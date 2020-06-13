One dead, five injured in Jeff Vanderlou shooting

ST. LOUIS — One man is dead and five people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in the city's Jeff Vanderlou neighborhood.

Police say Willie Jackson III, 36, was found shot to death outside the Bad Habits Social Club, 3103 North Grand Boulevard about 3 a.m.

Five other people police with gunshot wounds were taken to hospitals from the scene, just north of the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club.

One man, 36, was listed in critical and unstable condition, and a 28-year-old woman was listed in critical but stable condition. Two other men, 32 and 33, were listed in serious condition. A 31-year-old woman was stable.

A 39-year-old woman at the scene was uninjured.

Anyone with information is urged to call the the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866- 371-TIPS (8477).

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.