One dead, four injured in head-on crash

GREENVILLE — One woman is dead and four others are hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Bond County.

The dead woman was 23 and lived in Greenville, according to the Illinois State Police. Three of the injured victims are teenagers.

According to the police, the dead woman was driving a 2007 Nissan Maxima east on Route 40. She collided head-on with a 2005 GMC pickup truck that attempted to turn left onto Illinois Route 127 without yielding, the police said.

The driver of the truck is a 16-year-old girl from Smithboro, Illinois. Her passengers were a 17-year-old boy from Alton, a 13-year-old girl from Alton and a 25-year-old man from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The driver and passengers of the truck were all hospitalized with injuries.

Charges have not been filed, pending an investigation.

