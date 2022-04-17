 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One dead, four injured in head-on crash

  • 0

GREENVILLE — One woman is dead and four others are hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Bond County.

The dead woman was 23 and lived in Greenville, according to the Illinois State Police. Three of the injured victims are teenagers.

According to the police, the dead woman was driving a 2007 Nissan Maxima east on Route 40. She collided head-on with a 2005 GMC pickup truck that attempted to turn left onto Illinois Route 127 without yielding, the police said.

The driver of the truck is a 16-year-old girl from Smithboro, Illinois. Her passengers were a 17-year-old boy from Alton, a 13-year-old girl from Alton and a 25-year-old man from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The driver and passengers of the truck were all hospitalized with injuries.

Charges have not been filed, pending an investigation.

Fatal crash
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News