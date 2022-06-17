 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One dead, four injured in house explosion in north St. Louis County

  • 0
Fatal home explosion

Fire officials look over the scene of a fatal home explosion on Friday, June 17, 2022, in the 6600 block of Parker Road in St. Louis County. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@Post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — One person has died and four people suffered life-threatening injuries after a house exploded in north St. Louis County early Friday, police said.

The explosion and fire were reported at about 1:20 a.m. in the 6600 block of Parker Road, west of Highway 367.

Investigators with the regional bomb and arson squad are on the scene.

Police found the dead person outside the home when they arrived. Sgt. Tracy Panus of St. Louis County police said the injuries were consistent with injuries from a fire.

Authorities have not released any information about the person who died, saying they don't know age or gender. They also haven't said anything about the four who were hurt.

A section of nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. Investigators haven't said what may have caused the explosion.

Check back for updates.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News