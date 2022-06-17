One dead, four injured in house explosion in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — One person has died and four people suffered life-threatening injuries after a house exploded in north St. Louis County early Friday, police said.

The explosion and fire were reported at about 1:20 a.m. in the 6600 block of Parker Road, west of Highway 367.

Investigators with the regional bomb and arson squad are on the scene.

Police found the dead person outside the home when they arrived. Sgt. Tracy Panus of St. Louis County police said the injuries were consistent with injuries from a fire.

Authorities have not released any information about the person who died, saying they don't know age or gender. They also haven't said anything about the four who were hurt.

A section of nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. Investigators haven't said what may have caused the explosion.

Check back for updates.

