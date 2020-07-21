One dead in car crash in northwest St. Louis
0 comments

One dead in car crash in northwest St. Louis

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Updated at 4:30 p.m. with more information from police.

ST. LOUIS — At least one person died in a crash in St. Louis Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded just before noon to a crash at Page Boulevard and Euclid Avenue, in the city's Fountain Park neighborhood. 

At least one other person was transported to a hospital, police said.

Police's accident reconstruction team is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports