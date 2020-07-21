One dead in car crash in northwest St. Louis

Updated at 4:30 p.m. with more information from police.
ST. LOUIS — At least one person died in a crash in St. Louis Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Officers responded just before noon to a crash at Page Boulevard and Euclid Avenue, in the city's Fountain Park neighborhood.
At least one other person was transported to a hospital, police said.
Police's accident reconstruction team is investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
