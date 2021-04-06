One dead in double shooting in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — One man was killed and another is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis County, police said.

Responded responded at about 12:30 p.m. to a call for a shooting in the 1200 block of Territory Court, near the Castle Point area. They initially found a shooting scene but no victims.

A few minutes later, police were called to the Mobil gas station at West Florissant Avenue and Jennings Station Road in Jennings. There they found a car occupied by four people, two of whom had been shot. Both were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

Police believe the scenes are related. The shooting remains under investigation.

