One dead in double shooting in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two men were shot — one fatally — early Saturday morning in north St. Louis County, police said.
Officers summoned to a shooting about 2:55 a.m. in the 11000 block of Ebert Drive found two men with gunshot wounds, police said. One was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police provided no other details early Saturday. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call investigators at police at 636-529-8210; people may also call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
