FERGUSON — A woman died early Saturday evening in a crash on Chambers Road at Forestwood Drive, police said.

The Ferguson Fire Department freed the woman from the car, police said, but couldn't save her life.

Police said they considered the crash "a criminal matter" but provided no other details. The department reported the crash about 5 p.m.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.