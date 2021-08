WENTZVILLE — One person died after an RV ran off Highway 61, hit a rock bluff and caught fire Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported after 7 a.m. on the northbound ramp of Highway 61 at Wentzville Parkway.

Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed that one person had died, but he had no additional information on the victim.

No other vehicles were involved, Thompson said.