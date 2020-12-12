One dead in Hazelwood shooting, police say

The shooting was about 4:20 p.m. at Candlelight Lane at North Lindbergh Boulevard, Hazelwood Capt. Jim Hudanick said. He said there were multiple gunshots fired between vehicles but he wouldn't say how many others were shot.

A man wounded in one of the cars was taken to a hospital where he died, Hudanick said. He said the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis will be handling the investigation and that police are searching for several people involved in the shooting.