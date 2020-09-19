One dead in helicopter crash in Red Bud

RED BUD — The pilot of a helicopter was killed Saturday in a crash near West Market Street and Violet Drive, according to Illinois State Police.
Police learned of the crash at 2:20 p.m.
The crash was being investigated by state police, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
No further information was immediately released.
