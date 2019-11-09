One person is dead following a crash on southbound Interstate 55 at the Weber Road exit, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
The crash was reported at 12:32 a.m. Saturday.
No other information is known at this time.
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
One person is dead following a crash on southbound Interstate 55 at the Weber Road exit, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
The crash was reported at 12:32 a.m. Saturday.
No other information is known at this time.
Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.
Daniel Neman is a food writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.