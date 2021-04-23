 Skip to main content
One dead in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY — One person died after a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County on Friday, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

MSHP at about 6 p.m. received calls about a crash at 4525 Gravois Road. 

One fatality was reported, but no other information was available Friday night. 

